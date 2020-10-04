LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Nothing sinister about keeping tax bills low, courts have affirmed

Headlines shout! Trump avoided paying taxes. Trump paid $750 in U.S. income taxes ... Hallelujah! More power to him and all us Americans who do whatever we can to pay the least amount of federal income taxes. As Judge Learned Hand said in a 1934 tax case: "Anyone may arrange his affairs so that his taxes shall be as low as possible; he is not bound to choose that pattern which best pays the treasury. There is not even a patriotic duty to increase one's taxes. Over and over again the Courts have said that there is nothing sinister in so arranging affairs as to keep taxes as low as possible." So my fellow Americans, delight in avoiding federal income taxes by contributing to your 401Ks and IRAs and favorite charities!