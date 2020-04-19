LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: NWI in need of PPE
Porter County Health Department has run out of PPE (Times article April 11, "Porter County seeks protective gear"). I do not understand how this happened while elected officials boast to the media regarding Indiana's budget surplus. We are sandwiched between two hot spot states — Illinois and Michigan test for COVID-19 at higher rates, and the disease is certainly more accurately reflected in those two bordering states. It is baffling that COVID-19 testing started sooner in Marion County and at twice the rate of Porter, Lake and LaPorte counties.

I am thankful for everyone at the Porter County Health Department. I urge the governor to make sure the health care providers and citizens of Northwest Indiana get what we need to fight this pandemic.

Pamela Zentz, Valparaiso

