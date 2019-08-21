The New York Times' headline of Aug. 6 read "Trump urges unity vs. racism," a rare, unbiased statement that created a firestorm of rage from readers, staff and management. A town-hall meeting was then convened to plan the Times' upcoming strategy on President Trump's supposed racism. The Times, therefore, will not be reporting the news as it occurs; they will pre-script it, in order to undermine the president.
1. Do you recall our "post-racial" president Barack Obama's 2009 Inauguration, when an African American minister prayed that "the Brown will stick around" and "the White will embrace what is right"?
2. Within a month, then-Attorney General Eric Holder attacked America as "a nation of cowards" in confronting race.
3. Obama then accused Cambridge, Massachusetts police of "stupidity" and proceeded to stoke the flames with the Trayvon Martin incident and the "Hands Up, Don't Shoot" fabrication of Ferguson.
And when five cops were murdered in Dallas 2016, did the press cite Obama's inflammatory rhetoric?
Obama masterfully used racial crisis to create distrust, anger and division among Americans, but the media now assigns the blame to Donald Trump.
Larry Rapchak, Whiting