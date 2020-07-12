LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Officer support was comforting in time of grief

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hammond Police Officer Adam Seles went above and beyond duty on June 29 when my husband Roy Slazyk passed away from cancer. Officer Seles not only comforted my daughters and myself, but he helped us navigate the process with the coroner and the funeral home. He stayed with us for about two hours, continually checking on our well-being, until the funeral home came to pick up Roy. God bless him for what he did for us!

The outpouring of support for us in our time of grief has been tremendous, including from readers of The Times. The reporter and photographer for The Times were so respectful and so caring, all through this whole story, from the renewing of our wedding vows on Valentine's Day, to Roy leaving us on June 29, and his graveside services on July 1.

Roy wanted this story told from beginning to end, and it was. He wanted people to see what real life is, and to cherish life and the love of family.

Mary Ellen Slazyk, Hammond

