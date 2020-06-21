LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Officers aren't social workers, medics or marriage counselors

What is the job of a law enforcement officer? To many it is clear — to enforce the laws of the state and ordinances of the city, town or county they work for. It is not the job of law enforcement to punish those who violate those laws and ordinances — it is up to the courts to do that.
Over the years, the job of the law enforcement officer has changed unofficially by society. Now society calls us not just law enforcement officer, but first responders. As a first responder, society believes it is our job to be a social worker, a stand-in parent, a marriage counselor and a medic. Society has placed these new responsibilities on law enforcement officers, but has failed to train officers for these responsibilities.
As a retired law enforcement officer, it was not my job to negotiate disputes between a couple. It was not my job to chase down your children who were out past curfew. It was not my job to administer Narcan.
Society and politicians want to reform the law enforcement community, but their actions will not have any true effect on society until we have an honest conversation.
If we really want change then we must be honest and talk about police brutality, the failure of personal responsibility, the death rate of Black Americans caused by law enforcement and those caused by Black on Black crime.
Change can happen if we are honest with ourselves and with each other.
Thomas Ostrowski, Crown Point
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!