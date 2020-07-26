LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Officials' hypocrisy explains why public wary of government

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Looks like no one told Gov. Eric Holcomb or Dr. Anthony Fauci or Joe Biden that they are able to have their pictures taken, be in a video, or talk even as they wear a face mask.

Looks to me like one more example of the government not being held to the same expectations as the governed. Like Congress having their own specialized health care, like Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot getting her hair cut during the lockdown, like lawmakers sending their children to private schools while decrying charter schools for my family.

Who are they "working" for here? Can we really believe they are stunned at our distrust of them?

Linda Gunning, Lowell

