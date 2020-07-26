LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Officials' hypocrisy explains why public wary of government
urgent

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Officials' hypocrisy explains why public wary of government

{{featured_button_text}}
2019 Letters to the editor stock

Looks like no one told Gov. Eric Holcomb or Dr. Anthony Fauci or Joe Biden that they are able to have their pictures taken, be in a video, or talk even as they wear a face mask.

Looks to me like one more example of the government not being held to the same expectations as the governed. Like Congress having their own specialized health care, like Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot getting her hair cut during the lockdown, like lawmakers sending their children to private schools while decrying charter schools for my family.

Who are they "working" for here? Can we really believe they are stunned at our distrust of them?

Linda Gunning, Lowell

2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts