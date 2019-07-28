No matter what your political leanings, one certain fact came out of Mr. Mueller's testimony: The Russians interfered with the 2016 presidential election and, as Mueller stated, "they are doing it as we sit here today." If past relevant behavior is a predictor of future behavior, the Russians will certainly interfere in the 2020 elections. I am not a fan of the president, but even those who are, are entitled to have their honest votes counted. Both parties should be absolutely screaming at the top of their lungs that the American vote is sacred and demand action from both sides of the aisle. Surely that is one thing all true Americans can agree on. To the legislative Democrats and Republicans: what are you doing to protect our American voting process?
Connie Skozen, Dyer