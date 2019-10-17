We enrolled our daughter Teresa at Indiana Digital Learning School (INDLS) to give her the healthiest academic environment we could. Teresa loves virtual school and finds the curriculum appropriately challenging. She adapted quickly and renewed her love for schooling. We like seeing Teresa reading so much. She’s able to work at her own pace, without the social pressures of her old school. She has more time to pursue extracurricular interests she enjoys, like modeling. Teresa gets to make appearances on billboards and commercials, and was even contacted by Disney for casting.
Our area’s brick-and-mortar schools have experienced a lot of tragedy. Kids were performing acts that we cannot comprehend. I’m happy that Teresa is safe at INDLS and is not in the presence of such dangerous influences. She connects with her teachers whenever she needs them and loves participating in her live class connect sessions with peers throughout the state. We’re very happy to have found INDLS.
You have free articles remaining.
Melissa McClendon, Gary