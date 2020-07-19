LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Ordering schools to reopen without safety plan is folly

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As Indiana joins with other states to reopen our schools too many questions are being left unanswered. According to the AASA, The School Superintendents Association, and the Association of School Business Officials, the added cost of reopening is estimated to be around $1.8 million in added safety measures and 40 school buses. This cost is averaged for a school system with 3,659 students, 329 staff.

At the same time schools are being rushed to open, the American Medical Association is warning of continued personal protective equipment shortages needed due to the alarming rise in COVID-19 cases. The AMA has laid out a 10-step plan to see that health care workers are supported with PPE. Unfortunately, our schools have now been forced into competing for PPE products in what is being identified as an increasingly competitive market.

Faced with limited guidelines from our federal agencies — and less than stellar state guidelines — our county governments find themselves burdened with having to reinvent education in such a way as to both impart knowledge and provide the safe environment we all agree is fundamental to learning.