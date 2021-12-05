LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: OSHA informers no shots remedy

The Occupational Safety and Health Agency (OSHA) was set up to help industries provide safety for the employees, not to make sure the employees were vaccinated for measles or smallpox.

Such things as guards for gear boxes, feet for ladders, eye protection, tie off provisions for those who worked from elevated positions, and other physical conditions that would prevent injury or death.

Now the Biden administration wants to use OSHA to enforce the unconstitutional mandates on COVID vaccinations. The problem being there are only 1,850 inspectors to cover 130 million workers at 8 million work sites (Times, Nov. 22 ). Since OSHA cannot cover the jobsites with over 100 employees (I guess the one through 99 don't count) — Biden wants informers to report the mandate violations.

The United States is a country of freedoms of which are the freedom of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Liberty meaning the gift of choice as long as the choice is legal and does no harm no one. Let us not be a people of informers who knuckle under to unconstitutional mandates.

Michael Millikin, Valparaiso

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0