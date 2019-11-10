After three decades in Washington, our do-nothing congressman is retiring. If you point to accomplishments, there are few. A multimillion-dollar airport runway expansion ... where no commercial planes land? A commuter rail expansion that is at least a decade from completion? Or how about being completely surprised when LTV declared bankruptcy sending thousands out of work?
After all his time in Washington, there can't be two dozen congressmen who even know his name. He's a loyal foot soldier for Nancy Pelosi who always toed the party line.
I will miss the dog-and-pony show every spring, but our area deserves better.
Bill Finik, Valparaiso