There's a brouhaha between China and Daryl Morey, general manager of the Houston Rockets basketball team. Morey tweeted his support of the Hong Kong protestors. China took offense. The NBA may lose contracts in China where basketball is popular with 20% of the population tuning in to televised games. The NBA is concerned and asked Morey to clarify his tweet. Morey said it was his personal opinion in the tweet and not that of the team or the NBA.
Enter our politicians. This is a quote from Sen. Rick Scott, a Republican from Florida, on Twitter: "It's clear that the NBA is more interested in money than human rights. The NBA is kowtowing to Beijing to protect their bottom line and disavowing those with the temerity to #standwithHongKong. Shameful."
Do you find this comment as hypocritical and amusing as I do?
Let's reword Scott's comment to apply to the current situation with President Trump. Here's my rewording: "It's clear that Republican officeholders are more interested in their political careers than in the well-being of their citizens and our reputation abroad. The Republican leadership is kowtowing to Trump to protect their chances of re-election and remaining silent on issues that affect all of us. Shameful."
You have free articles remaining.
The latest news is that Trump is allowing Turkey to go into northern Syria to clean out what Turkey describes as terrorists. These "terrorists" are the Kurds who fought besides our soldiers to defeat ISIS.
What kind of country have we become?
Dorrie Steele, Crown Point