LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Panel, schools chief commend Hanover supporters on vote

Dear Hanover Families and Friends,

I am exceedingly pleased to formally announce that HCSC has won both the operational and construction referendums. The final results have now been posted.

On behalf of the Hanover School Board and myself, I’d like to extend our sincerest thanks to each and every one of you.

• Thank you to the PAC for your tireless work, support, dedication and determination in spite of all of the unique challenges this year has brought.

• Thank you to ALL the volunteers who supported the effort in word and deed.

• Thank you to our staff for all of your efforts during the campaign. Thank you for your dedication day after day after day, whether it be in person or remotely!

• Thank you to our families for supporting your school district and the vision for our forward movement.

• Thank you to the community for believing in our school district and supporting our endeavors from the very big ones, such as this referendum, to the smaller ones that support our schools on a daily basis.