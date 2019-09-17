Now that summer is officially over, Porter County kids are back in school. Parents should take special note of what could be in your kid's backpacks.
No matter what lingo you use, vaping or JUULing, e-cigarette use in both middle and high schools has become an epidemic. Easily disguised as everyday items, these sleekly designed products are loaded with nicotine, heavy metals and other chemicals.
Nicotine is extremely addictive and is detrimental to an adolescent's still developing brain. Some of these products deliver massive amounts of nicotine, with one JUUL pod containing as much nicotine as entire pack of cigarettes. This is causing a new generation of tobacco users.
For more information, please follow the Tobacco Education and Prevention of Porter County's Facebook page. Teens who are looking for help quitting tobacco can call the Indiana Tobacco Quitline at 1-800-QUIT-NOW for free support.
Kim Eldridge, executive board member, Tobacco Education and Prevention of Porter County