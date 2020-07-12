LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Parents should reject schools' new groupthink
urgent

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Parents should reject schools' new groupthink

If there is one good thing that is happening because of the coronavirus shutdown, it is that parents are experiencing firsthand the fruits of public school indoctrination of their children. For too long busy parents have been mainly oblivious to the radical conditioning of their children.

The virus has forced some overdue meaningful interaction with their kids' education and themselves. I believe that parents are getting a rude awakening sharing a home classroom experience. The realization of the gap between their traditional values and their children parroting “progressive” groupthink has to be a shock to the system. The longer schools remain closed, the more parents will realize that the education of their children is too important to be left to professional educators.

Gary Ziolkowski, Crown Point

