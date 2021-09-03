 Skip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Parker outdoes herself
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Parker outdoes herself

I truly thought I had heard it all from columnist Star Parker. But this takes the cake. In her most recent piece on the moral decline of the United States, she says that after 9-11, a number of evangelical pastors insisted that we "look inside." Only there could we find the "theme of good and evil, reward and punishment." One of the clerics she cites is the late Rev. Jerry Falwell, Senior. That's odd. Wasn't he the one who was up to his armpits in sex and money scandals connected with his so-called "Liberty" University? His son, too. Just Google it if you don't believe me. With arbiters of morality like this, who needs the Devil? Parker should have known this, but I guess there are none so blind as those who will not see.

John Szot, Merrillville

