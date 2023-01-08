LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Parts of budget bill worthy of GOP nod

I have to call out The Times for its cartoon depicting Republicans who voted for the Federal budget bill as Democrats (Jan. 1). Some items in the budget bill are worthy of Republican support, including an increase in funding for defense/security.

Other provisions, such as more support for global health programs, have long enjoyed bipartisan support given the need to fight global threats — military and otherwise — before they reach our borders. More spending for bilateral tuberculosis programs is especially important, given the recent rise in TB cases around the world and the failure to pass legislation on TB that was supported by both Sens. Braun and Young. There are legitimate roles for the Federal Government for our protection and international affairs. Not all Republicans may agree, but the budget bill does include needed items to carry out these roles.