I want to know if anyone is investigating the cooperation (or conspiracy) between the Democratic National Committee and the Hillary Clinton campaign to defeat Bernie Sanders in the 2016 primary election campaign.
I remember reading that the two groups wanted to defeat Bernie Sanders and anoint Hillary Clinton as the presidential nominee. That was a terrible thing to do. The party leaders should be neutral and allow the candidates to “slug it out” and let the best candidate win.
I recall that then-DNC chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz was very worried when one of her assistants fled to Pakistan with a laptop that had some very secret information on it. What, was she desperate to keep a secret?
You have free articles remaining.
The Republicans should play fair, too. Were any national Republican leaders working with other candidates to prevent Donald Trump from becoming the nominee in order to “anoint” someone else?
The primary elections mean very little if leaders in either major party can conspire with some candidates to anoint their preferred candidate as the nominee. America’s party primary elections will be better when laws, regulations, and the public demand and enforce neutrality by party leaders.
Woodrow Wilcox, Griffith