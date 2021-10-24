 Skip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Pass on unvaxxed CPD cops
urgent

On the same day that Indiana exceeds 1 million COVID-19 cases, the governor extends the COVID emergency declaration through October, and Indiana deaths from COVID top 15,000, our genius senator Mike Braun invites Chicago policemen who refuse to get vaccinated to come work in Indiana!

Well, I say no thanks! Of course since "serving and protecting" the populace is the last thing many police prioritize these days, encouraging rogue police to come to Indiana should not be surprising from a rogue anti-democratic politician like Braun who thinks the people who stormed the capitol on Jan. 6 are heroes, that the election last year was stolen despite all rational evidence to the contrary, and that scientists are con artists and science itself is a hoax.

Shame on Senator Braun, a modern Typhoid Mary wannabee that Indiana can well do without.

Kaatz Chary, Gary

