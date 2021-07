We attended the July 4th Highland Fest to see the Ides of March. Before the band started, Jim Peteric asked us to stand for the national anthem. Everyone stood. Men removed their hats and we all placed our hands on our hearts. In times where people are turning their backs on our flag, this was a wonderful moment. Thank you Jim, and thank you residents of Highland, Munster and Hammond for sharing your love of country with all of us.