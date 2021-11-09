LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Patriotism is waning

The country is losing its patriotism (love of country) to those who are hoping to take control of the country with their lies and hate. Instead of thinking of what's best for the country, they want the power to be able to do what they want.

I belong to the "Sons of the American Revolution" and we read this Creed at the beginning of each meeting:

The American's Creed

I believe in the United States of America as a Government of the People, by the people, for the people; whose just powers are derived from the consent of the governed; A democracy in a republic, a sovereign Nation of many Sovereign States; a perfect Union, one and inseparable; established upon those principles of Freedom, Equality, Justice, and Humanity for which American Patriots sacrificed their Lives and Fortunes.

I therefore believe it is my duty to my country to Love it, to Support its Constitution; to obey its laws; to Respect its Flag; and to defend it against all enemies.

Gerald Newman, Valparaiso

