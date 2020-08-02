LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Police chase 'game' shouldn't endanger cops, safe drivers

There seems a new game on the streets and highways in Northwest Indiana. Something I liken to the long-ago kids’ game “Cops and Robbers.” Every day I read and hear news of police chases involving stolen vehicles being driven recklessly and at excessively high speeds, often going west on I-94.
When finally about to be caught, the drivers try fleeing on foot. Occasionally the perp escapes — robber wins; but more often he is captured — police win. Of course, the real losers are car owners, insurance companies and the safe drivers and police injured in the necessary pursuit.
Am I the only one who thinks this “game” of provoking police disgusting?
Barbara Bolesch, Chesterton
