LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Porter County roads need improving

Porter County has the poorest and worst roads of any county in our area. In fact LaPorte and Lake counties outshine them 3 to 1 in regard to road conditions and repairs made on the roads.

Porter County Highway Department needs to be defunded and replaced with a professional service as our tax dollars are being wasted by these guys and women sitting on the side of the road killing time. Then they go and use chip and seal for new county roads which are very loud when traveled by vehicles and make our lifestyle degradable by standard in which we pay taxes to cover the expense.

The winter travel is even worse as these chip and seal roads raise up due to cold weather during winter travel and at best make egress almost impossible even in a big truck let alone a car. Every road should be blacktop by professional. We would have less maintenance and a lot better quality of life.

Jeff Bridegroom, Chesterton

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0