LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Presidency has no parental role; Biden 'care' inappropriate
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Presidency has no parental role; Biden 'care' inappropriate

In Wednesday's issue of The Times, candidate (Joe) Biden is quoted as saying President Donald Trump "failed his most important test as an American president: The duty to care for you, for all of us."

I hope he did not say that, and I hope most people do not believe it.

The only reference I see to "care" in the duties of the president as listed in the Constitution is that the president "shall take Care that the Laws be faithfully executed."

It is our privilege, in this country, to be in charge of our own lives; to reap the rewards and accept the consequences of our own actions. The day our president becomes our parent is the day our Republic becomes a dictatorship.

Michael Yohe, Valparaiso

