LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Primaries are a part of the democracy process for voters

Approximately 11% of all Lake County, Indiana voters went to the primaries. For the other 89%, think about this: You just gave up your logical right to complain and be heard.

Democracy is a process, and primaries are a part. They may not be the end of the world, but they play a role in this thing we call our government.

Too many of us served, worked and believed to look at these primary turnouts and accept them.

You should all be ashamed. Were you too busy or too lazy to participate and care about what we have?

Paul Banik, Whiting

