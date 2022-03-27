LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Primary candidates must address climate solutions and jobs

In Sunday’s NWI Times (March 20, 2022), Sen. Rick Niemeyer (R-Lowell) made the case for supporting the Baker-Schultz carbon fee and dividend plan as a "pro-American, pro-innovation" climate solution that's also good for Indiana's steel industry. He deserves our appreciation for speaking out on innovative solutions to the climate problem, and perhaps all the more so because he introduced his resolution back in January before the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Events since then have dramatized how geopolitical and economic realities demand we move away from fossil fuels.