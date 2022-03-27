 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
urgent

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Primary candidates must address climate solutions and jobs

2019 Letters to the editor stock

In Sunday’s NWI Times (March 20, 2022), Sen. Rick Niemeyer (R-Lowell) made the case for supporting the Baker-Schultz carbon fee and dividend plan as a "pro-American, pro-innovation" climate solution that's also good for Indiana's steel industry. He deserves our appreciation for speaking out on innovative solutions to the climate problem, and perhaps all the more so because he introduced his resolution back in January before the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Events since then have dramatized how geopolitical and economic realities demand we move away from fossil fuels.

Indiana’s primaries are coming up in May. Let’s ask our candidates if they support climate solutions that will start working now, and address jobs and fairness, the way Sen. Niemeyer has.

Rob Albrecht-Mallinger, Porter

