LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Prison for Pabey, but not Stahura? What's different?

Judge James T. Moody’s recent sentencing of former Whiting Mayor Joe Stahura is nothing short of a failure. Stahura, and his wife, knowingly siphoned money from his campaign to the excess of $200,000 between 2014 and 2019.

In 2011, Judge Moody handled a separate case of mayoral corruption in the Region quite differently. When former Mayor George Pabey (East Chicago) and his city supervisor, Jose Camacho, used on-the-clock city workers and city credit to renovate a Gary home, Judge Moody pushed to make them an example against a nearly century-long continuation of corruption in Lake County. The assessed loss to the City of East Chicago was $14,500. In the sentencing, Camacho received a two-and-a-half-year prison sentence and a $50,000 fine. Pabey received five years and a $60,000 fine.

In Judge Moody’s words to Pabey, “You, sir, did not make a mistake. You knew exactly what you were doing, and you knew exactly what you wanted to achieve. Money.” As The Times reported, Judge Moody leveled a harsher-than-expected sentence to Pabey as a deterrent to the Region’s corruption epidemic.