LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Prison for Pabey, but not Stahura? What's different?

Judge James T. Moody’s recent sentencing of former Whiting Mayor Joe Stahura is nothing short of a failure. Stahura, and his wife, knowingly siphoned money from his campaign to the excess of $200,000 between 2014 and 2019.
In 2011, Judge Moody handled a separate case of mayoral corruption in the Region quite differently. When former Mayor George Pabey (East Chicago) and his city supervisor, Jose Camacho, used on-the-clock city workers and city credit to renovate a Gary home, Judge Moody pushed to make them an example against a nearly century-long continuation of corruption in Lake County. The assessed loss to the City of East Chicago was $14,500. In the sentencing, Camacho received a two-and-a-half-year prison sentence and a $50,000 fine. Pabey received five years and a $60,000 fine.
In Judge Moody’s words to Pabey, “You, sir, did not make a mistake. You knew exactly what you were doing, and you knew exactly what you wanted to achieve. Money.” As The Times reported, Judge Moody leveled a harsher-than-expected sentence to Pabey as a deterrent to the Region’s corruption epidemic.
Where was this Judge Moody at the Jan. 13 sentencing? Stahura pleaded guilty to both wire fraud and filing a false tax return. Moody sentenced Stahura to NO prison time, a $7,500 fine, a year of home detention, and two years’ probation. Judge Moody feels that the epidemic is no longer as severe as it once was or that Stahura did not warrant becoming an example for future corrupt officials. This is striking considering Judge Moody’s presence in Lake County since the 1960s and the sheer, overwhelming instances of corruption that they have witnessed both as a judge and a resident in this county.
Now, I confess that I am not a legal expert. I am not sure to what extent the differences between campaign finances and city funds warrant the glaring discrepancies in sentences leveled. However, are these two so separate as to mean no prison time for Stahura? And why do some feel it necessary to justify these actions because the person is nice? Or they have done a lot for their community? It is this same logic that keeps Pastrick's name adorning sites in East Chicago, despite his administration's notorious Sidewalk-for-votes scandal.
Stahura should be doing some time. Judge Moody should be treating this instance no different than his ruling against Pabey in 2011.
Emiliano Aguilar Jr., Whiting