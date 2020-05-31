LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:Privileged few show they can't abide crisis discomforts
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:Privileged few show they can't abide crisis discomforts

2019 Letters to the editor stock

Americans has proven only one thing — that they are spoiled to momentary gratifications. Absent the pandemic and reckless behavior that persists; transmitting the terrible virus by breaths of destruction while people like me try to dodge these intrusions while navigating in grocery stores!

Then the media lights up with the signs of spoiled people who aren't minorities, complaining about not being able to go out, or that they have to go in their 401K plans to pay bills! While middle class and underprivileged blacks have always had to figure out what bills will be paid for the month!

You have the graduates complaining they can't be physically present at graduation or in classes or lectures. And then there is overwhelming crime! There are innocent people that are suffering at the hands of evil! We have more problems than the coronavirus to worry about. My advice is wake up and stop being reckless!

Carolyn Scott, Crown Point

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

