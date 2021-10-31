LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Pro-life misinformation in letter

The letter in your Oct. 28, 2021 edition is yet another example of the misinformation disseminated by so-called "pro-life" advocates.

H.R. 3755 does not permit "abortion up to delivery" as the letter writer alleges except to save the life of the mother or protect her health. The specific introductory language of the resolution makes that clear and states as follows:

"(2) Since 1973, the Supreme Court repeatedly has recognized the constitutional right to terminate a pregnancy before fetal viability, and to terminate a pregnancy after fetal viability where it is necessary, in the good-faith medical judgment of the treating health care professional, for the preservation of the life or health of the person who is pregnant."

H.R. 3755 leaves this medical decision to the woman and her physician. I applaud Rep. Mrvan for supporting it. Non-medical professionals should not determine what constitutes a "good-faith medical judgment." Politicians should not be making these decisions for women.

Tula Kavadias, Munster

