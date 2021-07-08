 Skip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Produce election fraud evidence
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Produce election fraud evidence

Time to put up or shut up. It has been eight months of constant whining about a stolen election. When are the people pushing the stolen election theory ever going to present any real evidence that there was election fraud in any state significant enough to change the results? Eight months and more than 50 lost lawsuits without any plausible evidence to support the wild claims.

I will stand at the front of the pack to protest with all of you if you can just show me any real evidence that is capable of proving your theories. The idea that something becomes real as long as someone says it is for long enough is foolish. Millions of people believe in this and none of them have seen the evidence to prove it.

Time to show us the evidence or shut up. We wait patiently no longer.

Terry Fuqua, Highland

