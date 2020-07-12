LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Professionalism of EC police deserves kudos
urgent

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Professionalism of EC police deserves kudos

{{featured_button_text}}
2019 Letters to the editor stock

I would like to thank the members of the East Chicago Police Department for their assistance. I was on my way to run an errand before beginning a long drive to relocate for a new job opportunity when a vehicle flew through a four-way stop sign and collided with me, sending my vehicle directly into the path of a fire hydrant.

Thank you to the off-duty officer, who just happened to be coming the opposite way, for taking our information and radioing it in. Thank you to Officer Lopez and your partner (I apologize, I have forgotten your name) for making sure I was okay and escorting me home.

It seems ridiculous to say it this way because words alone are unable to express my gratitude, but thank you. I appreciate you, your kindness, your precision and your professionalism.

Brian Gueyser, East Chicago

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts