LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Protect pharma research

I am a senior citizen and was very grateful to be able to get the COVID-19 vaccination. Very important research and development went into the ability to roll this vaccine out so quickly. It is incredibly disappointing to see President Biden attacking the very companies that enabled this speedy rollout.

President Biden’s support of the World Health Organization “TRIPS waiver,” a proposal that would suspend intellectual property protections for the duration of the pandemic, such as those pharmaceutical drug companies rely on when developing new drugs, is horrendous. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce put it best: “Make no mistake, this move will undermine the global fight against COVID, and it will diminish our ability to prepare for and respond to the next pandemic.”

Such proposals threaten the same companies producing the vaccines we so dearly need. We should protect our world-class pharmaceutical research and development, not rip it to shreds.

Jill Blomberg, Valparaiso

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0