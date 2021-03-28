 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Protect wetlands; oppose SB 389
urgent

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Protect wetlands; oppose SB 389

{{featured_button_text}}
2019 Letters to the editor stock

People flinch when informed that swamps and wetlands clean our water.

They do much more than that. They obviously store water and help to clean and recharge groundwater supplies. They protect against erosion. Wetlands also provide critical breeding habitat for many species of fish and wildlife for reproduction, many of which are drastically declining in numbers.

Wetlands physically filter our water and chemically clean our water by fixing many pollutants and breaking others down.

Indiana has destroyed 85% of its wetlands and our flooding and erosion problems, water quality, and wildlife all show it.

This state needs a large wetland restoration program to correct these problems and not to throw out the few wetland regulations we have left as SB 389 will do.

The solution is to find a way to compensate landowners for benefits their land provide to the public, not gutting the regulations.

Please contact your state representatives as soon as possible and ask them to strongly oppose SB 389.

Wetlands are important and worth saving.

Jim Sweeney, Schererville

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts