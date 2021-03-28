LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Protect wetlands; oppose SB 389

People flinch when informed that swamps and wetlands clean our water.

They do much more than that. They obviously store water and help to clean and recharge groundwater supplies. They protect against erosion. Wetlands also provide critical breeding habitat for many species of fish and wildlife for reproduction, many of which are drastically declining in numbers.

Wetlands physically filter our water and chemically clean our water by fixing many pollutants and breaking others down.

Indiana has destroyed 85% of its wetlands and our flooding and erosion problems, water quality, and wildlife all show it.

This state needs a large wetland restoration program to correct these problems and not to throw out the few wetland regulations we have left as SB 389 will do.

The solution is to find a way to compensate landowners for benefits their land provide to the public, not gutting the regulations.

Please contact your state representatives as soon as possible and ask them to strongly oppose SB 389.

Wetlands are important and worth saving.

Jim Sweeney, Schererville

