LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Protesters' rhetoric disrespecting police should be illegal
urgent
Protesters' rhetoric disrespecting police should be illegal

When are we going to start arresting these protesters for their rhetoric? To disrespect a police officer in itself should be illegal. They are employed and put their lives on the line to protect each and everyone — yes, even the protesters that disrespect their livelihood. I understand there are some bad cops, but I also feel that 99.99% are great people and we should not be disrespecting all because of a few bad cops.

Jeff Bridegroom, Chesterton

