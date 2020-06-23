LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Protests are adding to the destruction of our country

I think everyone was horrified to see the video of George Floyd's death. Now we are living with the aftermath. Because of the virus, we would all like to have our lives back. I would also like my country back. Every time there is a protest, it is a chance for people who just want to loot, burn and destroy, to infiltrate the group. Destroying property and tearing down statues have nothing to do with police brutality. There is such a small percentage of bad cops, yet they are all being villainized.