LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Put Lonzo Ball in Bulls jersey

The Chicago Bulls should trade Coby White or Lauri Markkanen for Lonzo Ball. The Bulls need defense and playmaking and Ball brings them both at a high level. Lauri is not worth the money he will likely demand in restricted free agency and could have nearly enough value to make the trade happen.
If the Bulls trade Coby White, this is still a good move because Lonzo is equally if not better of a 3 point shooter but has way better passing vision and defensive IQ. Coby is a good scorer but won't become better than average at anything else offensive or defensively.
Teddy Milan, Hammond