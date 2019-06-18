I read the other day in The Times about a roundabout to be constructed on the corner of U.S. 231 and Parrish Avenue in Hanover Township.
I must be missing something here. Route 231 is a major east-west thoroughfare and is getting more and more congested at both morning and afternoon rush hour.
And now INDOT wants to put a round plug right in the middle of a daily bottleneck? Not sure who came up with this idea, but i would like to go on record as saying this is not a very wise move. Just my two cents.
Anybody else feel the same way? Will there be another town hall meeting that we all could attend?
Ken Grasty, Cedar Lake