LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Questioning Munster chief unfounded

While Munster Police Chief Steve Scheckel’s comments regarding the unvaccinated Chicago Police officers may have been unwise, the recent letter questioning his leadership is totally unfounded. On his watch Munster has become one of the safest cities in Indiana, in spite of its proximity to Chicago and Gary.

During the recent unrest he successfully protected our community while being respectful of peaceful protesters. Chief Scheckel’s Department has administered award winning Night Out Against Crime events, and DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) program in our schools. The Police Cadet, and VIPS Volunteers In Police Service continue to provide auxiliary policing services to the community. The Munster Police Department is certified by CALEA the Commission for the Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies, the highest standard for a police department. Munster is fortunate to have fine officers and fine leadership.