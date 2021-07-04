LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Race relations getting worse

This Fourth of July is a tough one. What should be the celebration of America's founding is now tainted with the rise of racial hatred being intentionally promoted by the radical left in order to demoralize and divide us.

Race relations in America had greatly improved when Americans overwhelmingly elected their first black president in 2008. But one month after "the Great Uniter" took office, his Attorney General called us "a nation of cowards" regarding race and the decline began.

Now the "progressive" social engineers are implementing Critical Race Theory, essentially an indictment of the entire white race, in our grade schools. The radicalization of our universities, where students are taught to despise and reject their parents' values, has already torn many families apart. Now the fanatics intend to indoctrinate our nation's schoolchildren into accepting a warped, hostile view of America's founding.

And to think, President Trump was accused of being "divisive", when in fact he was the only leader brave enough to say what millions of Americans, of all races, were thinking.