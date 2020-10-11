LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Radical Dems slow to repudiate mobs, anarchist vote base

On Sept. 14, two sheriff's deputies (one a 31-year old mother), were shot in the head by a gunman near Los Angeles. Shortly after, a group of Black Lives Matters activists blocked the hospital entrance, chanting "Let them die!" But not a single Democrat leader has condemned this, or any other mob violence that's destroying Democrat-run cities across the country.

Limited by the Constitution, President Trump cannot send in federal troops until blue-state governors officially request them, which most refuse to do. Nevertheless, the devious Democrat media ads blame Trump for the continuing violence.

Since BLM leader Hawk Newsome promised to "burn the system down and replace it" (6/25/20), the "peaceful protesters" have threatened to bring their violence to the suburbs. Yet Kamala Harris and other liberals recklessly demand that police be defunded, which many left-wing mayors support. No wonder demoralized police across the country are resigning in record numbers.

Joe Biden himself promised to defund the police, but issued a weak, half-hearted retraction once his handlers saw the polls. But don't be fooled by the claim that Biden is a "moderate"; his party has been hijacked by the radicals, who will be calling the shots once they retire old Joe. The Democrats refuse to condemn the mob violence for fear they would anger their BLM/Antifa anarchist voter base.