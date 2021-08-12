LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Rand was right

In 1957 a brilliant author, Ayn Rand, in a book, “Atlas Shrugged”, wrote the following: “When you see that in order to produce, you need to obtain permission from men who produce nothing — When you see that money is flowing to those who deal, not in goods, but in favors — When you see that men can get rich by graft and by pull than by work, and your laws don’t protect you against them, but protect them against you — When you see corruption being rewarded and honesty become a self-sacrifice, you know your society is doomed.”