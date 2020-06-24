LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Random act of kindness is appreciated

When shopping at Aldi recently, I approached the checkout line with my few items totaling $20.44. The couple ahead of me had a full cart and told me to go ahead. When the clerk finished, I realized I didn’t have my credit card and no cash. I left the bag to go to the car and retrieve my card. The couple behind me then insisted on paying for my order! I tried to decline, then thanked them profusely as they brought out my groceries.