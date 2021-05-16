 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Reader scorns biased opinions
urgent

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Reader scorns biased opinions

2019 Letters to the editor stock

Quite often I have been insulted, offended or embarrassed by an article offered by your political writer. I get it, he is a left-wing journalist hack and is writing an article based on opinion, not fact. There have been numerous times I felt disturbed by a writer on your opinion page.

An example of what in my opinion is totally bias and should be considered going against your civility policy is in today's paper offered by Arthur Westkowski. GOP party of liars is an ill conceived attempt to incite anger against approximately one half of America. Would you print my opinion if I claimed Christopher White was a liar? How about Marc Chase? Kerry Erickson, Dan Carden, Joseph Pete? You folks in the Letters Department should feel bad for printing an obviously divisive letter and one which should have raised a red flag concerning your own civility policy.

Richard Kellar, Valparaiso

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts