LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Real ID the ballot

I have voted every year for 61 years. The last election was the first time I used the mail-in ballot option. I really don't know if it was accepted. The older a person gets, the more difficulty there is holding a pen or pencil. My signature sometimes looks like a doctor's scrolling. There is every chance that the person verifying the signature to my years ago neat writing said "nope!", and then threw the ballot into the wastebasket. I'll not chance that again with a mail-in ballot.

However, there may be a way to satisfy all those pleading for easy-to-fraud mail ballots on the grounds that it is the only way to not restrict anyone's right to vote. The U.S. government has authorized the Real ID card for identification. Surly there is a way to cross reference this card to all the databases the government has to determine if a card belongs to an eligible to vote American citizen.

Along with the signature already required, the voter prints in their Real ID number. The election office runs the paper through a scanner and the computer verifies that you are really you voting.

The down side is the poor Post Office being buried in the humongous envelopes of ballots being sent to and from every voter.

Jim Petro, Gary

