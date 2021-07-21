LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Region infrastructure lacks planning

It seems to me that there is no overall planning on the roads and other public infrastructure in Northwest Indiana. I am going to point out two glaring examples of what I mean. The first one is in Dyer and it has to do with U.S. 30 and Castlewood and Northwinds Drive and the upcoming opening of The Dairy Belle Ice Cream store.

Although the curb cut was co-created with Pops' Beef, there is no deceleration lane on westbound U.S. 30. This will create a potential accident issue because as traffic slows to enter the driveway, rear-end crashes are almost a given. Couple that with people trying to turn left into the business and also drivers to turn left out of Castlewood Drive to head west on U.S. 30 and drivers trying to turn left out of Northwinds Drive to head east..

In the Crown Point-Winfield Area, everyone's favorite 109th Avenue is also problematic! While adding all those roundabouts will slow down traffic along the roadway, it would seem to be counter-productive to continue to allow development along the road without some expansion. 109th Avenue really needs to be four lanes from Ind. 2 in Porter County to Broadway.

Maybe it is time to tax developers for road improvements instead of giving them tax breaks to build new construction?

Rick LaFever, Merrillville

