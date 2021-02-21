 Skip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Remap fairness must be ensured
As a lifelong voter who believes in the importance of free and fair elections, I am concerned about the new redistricting occurring in our state this spring. The supermajority in our Republican Legislature has no incentive to draw fair districts and this will continue to result in gerrymandered districts and, therefore, voter suppression in our state.

Federal reforms are needed now for basic accessibility standards to protect voters in every state to be able to cast their ballot in fair federal elections. I encourage Sens. Young and Braun to support S.1, which will require states to use independent redistricting commissioners to draw federal congressional districts and ban racial and partisan gerrymandering and urge all voters to contact them to support this legislation as well.

Tricia Massa, St. John

