LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Remaps should restore fairness

The article entitled ”Voting district input sought,” that appeared in the Feb. 28 edition of The Times captured the essence of Indiana’s problem with redistricting: In Indiana districts are not required to be competitive, compact, or take into account municipal boundaries or communities of interest. There are many examples of gerrymandering in Indiana’s redistricting plans that provide “safe” districts for incumbents or their political party, but do not provide fair and equitable representation for the people.

Common Cause Indiana, and the League of Women Voters of Indiana, joined other groups to form a coalition, All IN for Democracy, to build awareness of the negative impact of gerrymandering and demonstrate how fair and equitable redistricting can be done in an open and transparent way. The Legislature should heed its call for fairness and, at the very least, review the ICRC’s proposed solutions. More information is available at www.allinfordemocracy.org.