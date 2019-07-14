Too many citizens of the United States have forgotten, ignored, disregarded, or never knew the Bill of Rights. Our forefathers believed these rights were "inalienable." This meant these rights were ours by birth, and no one, including our government, can take them away. In the words of President John F. Kennedy in his inaugural address: "The revolutionary beliefs for which our forebears fought and died for are still at issue."
Ask yourself this question: "Am I willing to give up these rights?" Free speech? Worship? Free press? Assembly? Speedy trial? Protection from unreasonable search and seizure? And much more. Read them, memorize them and treasure them. Be very, very careful, how you vote in the future, as our Constitution is in peril. These rights and our nation depends on these words, which have stood the test of time for more than 200 years.
Gerald Newman, Valparaiso