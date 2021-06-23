LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Reparations is stealing

Juneteenth is now recognized as a paid federal holiday. Other workers must wait for their state, county, local and businesses to proclaim the same paid day off.

Some are going the next step and demanding reparations for being forced to the United States in slave ships.

Let's back up to 1865 and when slavery was ended in America ... at least on paper. Who owned black slaves? We need to go back to whoever brought the first slave ship to the American seaport and sold the human cargo. There are records kept with names of the purchasers. Now, search the ancestry records for the descendants of the purchasers. Should they be the ones to pay reparation?

A large number of immigrants fled from Europe after 1865. Many knew servitude in their homelands and would fight against any similar action in their new country. My own grandparents were such white newcomers. Their emancipation was their hard earned citizenship. No one is equal in what life hands us. Many are lucky to breakout even.

Don't demand a free ride from those who worked hard for family and country. Don't be misled by socialists acting like Robin Hood living like thieves stealing from honest workers but keeping most for themselves.

Jim Petro, Gary

