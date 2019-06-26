Some people are under the impression that the Democrats aren't doing anything but investigating President Donald Trump at a large cost to the American taxpayer. This is far from the truth. Consider the following:
Over 100 House bills have been sent to Sen. Mitch McConnell for consideration, but he refuses to bring them up for a vote. Among these bills are those relating to health care, background checks for gun purchases, voting reform and an anti-corruption package to get money out of politics. It's said that the Republican Senate is where House bills go to die. It doesn't matter what Democrats do as long as the Republicans control both the Senate and the White House.
I've read that the Mueller investigation cost the taxpayers $25 million and that $100 million was spent on investigations aimed at taking Hillary Clinton down since she was First Lady. With this in mind, be informed that Trump's golfing trips have cost $84 million during his 2 ½ years in office.
It is delusionary to think that the Dems aren't doing anything. To be informed, the voter must do something besides watch Fox News.
Dorrie Steele, Crown Point